Mumbai firing incident: Shiv Sena (UBT) steps up attack, seeks dismissal of Shinde govt

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over the law and order situation after a leader of the opposition party was shot dead during a Facebook live and another politician was injured in a gun attack inside a police station.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the ruling party MPs and MLAs were threatening policemen.

Raut also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and demanded his resignation over the law and order situation.