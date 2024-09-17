Mumbai: German national gets duped by fraudsters who offered 'hotel booking' at plush state guest house

Mumbai: A 50-year-old German national was cheated by online fraudsters who offered him accommodation at 'Sahyadri', the Maharashtra government's swanky guest house in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Tostan Bake, the complainant, is an international tourist guide and arrived in India in April, said an official.

For the last two months he was living in Goa where he planned to set up a Yoga school, he told police. As Bake's business visa was expiring on September 20, he came to Mumbai on Monday for flying to Thailand.