Bridging the gap to nowhere? Mumbai's Gokhale bridge opens with 'shocking' alignment woes

Amid much anticipation, when the one arm of Mumbai's Gokhale bridge was thrown open for traffic flow on February 27, Andheri residents welcomed the construction of the flyover, hoping for smoother and faster commute. However, their joy turned to dismay after it was found that bridge was inaccessible due to misalignment with the adjoining CD Barfiwala Flyover.

As reported by NDTV, the Mumbai civic body's attempt to link two vital flyovers has resulted in a shocking six-foot gap – a potential death leap for commuters.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Gokhale Bridge, hailed as an architectural marvel, has ignited a political storm, with Shiv Sena (UBT) blaming a "corrupt administrator" for the height difference.

The 'engineering marvel'

A portion of Gokhale bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Andheri in Mumbai, collapsed in 2018, leading to two deaths. Later, a structural audit was carried out.