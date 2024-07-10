Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Key accused Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

Shah, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

On Wednesday, he was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody.

During the hearing, the police told the court it was a "cruel, heartless crime". They said the accused should be given maximum custody as they need to probe who helped him to escape and also since the car's number plate is yet to be recovered.