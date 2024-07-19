Mumbai hit by heavy rains; public transport services disrupted

Mumbai: Heavy downpours since early morning hit railway and bus services in Mumbai on Friday, causing inconvenience to lakhs of office-goers.

Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services.

The suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, are running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, said commuters.

A railway official said water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers coupled with high tide.