Mumbai hoarding collapse: Cops register FIR against owner of Ego Media

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others after a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area on Monday, killing eight persons, an official said.

The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been registered at Pantnagar police station and the investigation is underway, he said.