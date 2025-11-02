<p>Mumbai: Days after the Powai hostage crisis and encounter in which teacher-activist-filmmaker Rohit Arya was shot dead, lawyer-activist Nitin Satpute has filed a complaint with the Bombay High Court urging it to take suo moto cognizance of the incident. </p><p>However, Satpute said if the Bombay High Court fails to do so, he would file a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the incident. </p><p>It may be mentioned after last week’s incident, the Mumbai Police has handed over the probe from the Powai police station to the Crime Branch-CID. </p><p>Satpute has described the encounter as fake and accused that it has been one to hide the misgivings.</p>.Last rites of Mumbai hostage crisis accused Rohit Arya performed in Pune .<p>“Preliminary investigations suggest that Rohit Arya had been dealing with severe mental stress related to unpaid dues from a government school project contract. He reportedly claimed that around Rs 2 crore were pending and had staged protests in the past over the issue, including a hunger strike near the residence of former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar,” he said in the complaint. </p><p>“Why was Rohit shot in his chest, the upper part of body and not in the lower part of body. The State Government is solely responsible for the kidnapping of 19 people including 17 children. The State government cheated and duped deceased Rohit Arya for Rs 2 crore and this has led him to stage the kidnapping with an aim to recover dues,” he said.</p><p>“Police could have shot on his legs or lower upper-part, Rohit Arya must not have any intention to kidnap and harm children,” he said. </p>