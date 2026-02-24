<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport</a> (CSMIA) has been recognised as Asia-Pacific’s Best Airport for Departures in the over 40-million passengers’ category at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards presented by Airports Council International (ACI).</p><p>The recognition derives entirely from passenger feedback collected throughout the year under ACI’s globally benchmarked and independently audited ASQ programme. </p><p>The category evaluates the complete outbound experience, covering terminal access, check-in, security screening, boarding efficiency, ambience, retail and dining, cleanliness and staff responsiveness.</p>.Mumbai's CSMIA enhances T2 departure efficiency with 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop counters.<p>Commenting on the recognition, a CSMIA spokesperson said, “We are thankful to our passengers for voting for us as the Best Airport at Departures. At CSMIA, we view the departure experience as a critical first touchpoint of the journey, and our teams continue to focus on making it efficient and comfortable despite the operational complexities of a high-density airport. Sustained investments in digital processing, queue management and service quality have helped us steadily enhance this experience."</p><p>"We remain committed to maintaining these standards while continuously adapting to the evolving expectations of Mumbai’s travellers and global best practices.” </p><p>The ASQ 2025 recognition strengthens CSMIA’s position as a leading aviation hub in Asia-Pacific for departures and reflects its continuous improvement of service consistency, operational coordination, and passenger-centric infrastructure.</p>