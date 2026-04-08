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Mumbai Janata Dal (S) appoints Surendrakumar Bajpai as new president

Prabhakar Narkar is Maharashtra working president.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraJanata Dal (Secular)

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