<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janata-dal-secular">Janata Dal (Secular)</a> has appointed computer engineer and lawyer Surendrakumar Bajpai as the party's Mumbai unit President.</p><p>On the advice of National President of Janata Dal (Secular) and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Maharashtra State Janata Dal (Secular) President Nathabhau Shewale has officially appointed Bajpai as Mumbai chief.</p><p>Bajpai, who previously served as the Working President of the Maharashtra state unit, transitions into this leadership role with a mandate to revitalise the party’s presence in the metropolis. </p>.Election Commission likely to roll out SIR in remaining 22 states, Union territories post April Assembly polls.<p>A highly qualified professional, Bajpai brings a unique blend of technical and legal expertise to the political arena, being both a computer engineer and a lawyer by profession.</p><p>"I am deeply committed to the overall upliftment of Mumbai City. Our focus will be on addressing the core urban issues that affect the common man," he stated. </p><p>"We aim to position JDS as a formidable and viable alternative to the established political parties in Mumbai, offering a fresh socialist and secular approach to governance," he said.</p><p>Besides, Haji Salim Bhatti was appointed as the Acting President of Mumbai JDS. </p>