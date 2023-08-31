Home
Mumbai: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi visit Siddhivinayak temple

The two arrived in the city on Tuesday after which Lalu (75) visited the Asian Heart Institute at Bandra-Kurla Complex for a routine check-up. Lalu went to the facility for the second time on Wednesday.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 16:11 IST

Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday visited the city’s much-revered Siddhivinayak temple.

The father-son duo offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the shrine in Prabhadevi.

Lalu and Tejashwi are in Mumbai to attend the INDIA alliance meeting of the opposition parties.

The senior Yadav had undergone cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014.

The senior Yadav had undergone cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014.

(Published 31 August 2023, 16:11 IST)
