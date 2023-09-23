Mumbai mall blaze: 14 rescued as fire doused, seven suffer smoke inhalation problems

The flames were confined to electrical wiring and installations in about a dozen shops on the second and third floors. Thick black smoke emanating from the building was visible from far.

The fire was initially declared as Level 2, but around 3.40 pm it was upgraded to level-3, which denotes a major fire. These levels are arrived upon depending on the intensity of the blaze, the items at the site that could feed it as well as general difficulty in dousing it.