<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong>In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for sexually assaulting a female stray dog in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>The accused was identified as Sanjay Gaud (40). The incident was reported from Kandivali East and the Samata Nagar police station is investigating the matter. </p><p>Goud was found inside a drain with the female dog at around 11:45 pm after which locals alerted the police and the fire brigade. </p><p>An FIR was subsequently registered at Samta Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 after a complaint from community animal caregiver Anita Kale with assistance from PETA India and Marmik Animal Welfare Foundation.</p><p>After Kale and other local residents sensed something suspicious, they called the fire brigade and the police. </p><p>Both the accused and the dog were removed from the drain by the fire brigade. </p><p>The accused had blood on his face, but there were no visible injuries on his body. It was at this point that Ankita Kale noticed the dog was traumatised and shivering. </p><p>"Upon looking at the condition of the female dog, she lifted her tail and observed a fluid resembling semen mixed with blood oozing from the dog's vagina. The dog was subsequently taken to the Bombay Veterinary College in Parel, where a veterolegal examination was conducted. The dog is admitted to a private veterinary clinic and is under expert care as she is extremely traumatised, shivering, and not eating food or moving around," the PETA India said. </p><p>"We commend Shri Suhas Satav, Police Sub Inspector at Samta Nagar Police Station, for registering the FIR and sending a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," says Ishani Rathee, Cruelty Response Coordinator at PETA India. "Providing the strongest level of legal protection for animals helps safeguard all our country's citizens, as the link between cruelty to animals and violence against humans is well-known." </p><p>In 2021, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations released a report revealing that in the decade prior, nearly 500,000 animals – including cows and dogs – were victims of crimes and many had been subjected to sexual violence. </p><p>Previously, a Voice of Stray Dogs report calculated that the sexual abuse of animals was often underreported but likely committed at a similar rate to human rape cases. </p>