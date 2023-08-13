Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai: Man held for hoax bomb call

Police tracked down the location of the caller to Malvani and arrested Ahmed.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 12:25 IST

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai Police about a "100-kg" bomb in the city, a crime branch official said on Sunday.

The interrogation of the accused, identified as Rukhsar Ahmed who is a tailor by profession, revealed that he had made 79 calls to the Mumbai Police's control room in the last five months raising various complaints and issues, the official said.

The accused seems to be mentally unstable, he added.

According to the crime branch official, Ahmed, a resident of Malvani area, called up the police control room on Saturday late at night and told the police personnel that a 100-kg bomb was kept somewhere in Mumbai city.

Police tracked down the location of the caller to Malvani and arrested Ahmed.

A case was registered under 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(Published 13 August 2023, 12:25 IST)
