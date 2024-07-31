Mumbai man orders mobile phone worth Rs 55,000 online, gets half a dozen tea cups

Mumbai: A city resident has filed a complaint against e-commerce giant Amazon after he ordered a high-end mobile phone online and allegedly received half a dozen tea cups.

Amar Chavan, a deputy engineer with civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, ordered a Techno Phantom V Fold mobile phone from Amazon and paid Rs 54,999 online on July 13, he told police.

Two days later, the parcel arrived. When he opened, he was shocked to find six tea cups, he claimed in the complaint.