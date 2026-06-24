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Mumbai Man stabs co-passenger to death after argument over keeping train doors open during rain

The argument began as one of them wanted the doors to be kept open, while the other objected due to the rains.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsMumbaiCrimemurderRailway Protection Force

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