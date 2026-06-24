Mumbai Man stabs co-passenger to death after argument over keeping train doors open during rain

<p>A 22-year-old man was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stabbed">stabbed to death</a> by a co-passenger inside a first-class compartment of a local train in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> following an argument over train doors, the officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The argument broke out on whether the doors should be kept open amid rains or not, according to the police. The attacker is on the run and manhunt has been launched to arrest him.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar was brutally attacked on Tuesday, which also marked the arrival of monsoon in the city, between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andheri">Andheri</a> and Borivali railway stations in the western suburbs, PTI reported citing the police. </p>.<p>According to the officials, Lohar and another passenger got into verbal altercation as the train, a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local, pulled into the Andheri station at 10:42 pm. </p>.<p>The argument began as one of them wanted the doors to be kept open, while the other objected due to the rains.</p>.<p>During the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in his abdomen, eventually leading to his death later in the hospital. </p>.Bengaluru triple murder | 'My life was caged at home': Cops say Shweta confessed to crime; Kenneth still at large .<p>Lohar suffered grievous injuries and the accused jumped out of the train at Borivali station before it came to a halt and ran away. Lohar was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway-protection-force">Railway Protection Force (RPF)</a> personnel, the official said. </p>.<p>Following this, the victim was taken to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead. </p>.<p>He was then taken to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Western Railway administration stated that a passenger stabbed Lohar inside the coach of Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train during a fight over the doors.</p>.<p>The train reached Borivali station 11:04 pm, and GRP and RPF reached the coach within three minutes and immediately called the medical staff, along with a stretcher and porters, the railway said. </p>.<p>Lohar was brought to the emergency medical room at Borivali station at 11:22 pm, where he was examined by the doctor. Following the medical advice, the railway authorities acted on it and coordinated his transfer to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali by ambulance at 11:42 pm. The GRP and RPF personnel accompanied him during the transit, an official said. </p>.<p>The railway authorities secured the CCTV footage and other evidence, and handed over to the investigating team. Senior railway officers, along with the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Central) and the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, visited Borivali station around 1 am and reviewed the whole incident. </p>.<p>Currently, the matter is being investigated by the GRP, which is looking into the circumstances that led to the stabbing, the officer added.</p>