<p>Mumbai: Barely a fortnight after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP’</a>s Ritu Tawde assumed the coveted post of Mayor of Mumbai, she came under watch for an ‘expensive’ watch on her wrist. </p><p>Social media posts went viral, claiming Tawde was wearing a Rs 1 crore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rolex">Rolex</a> Daytona watch. </p><p>In a post on X and while speaking to reporters, Tawde chose to address the issue. </p><p>According to her, the watch is a birthday gift from her children.</p><p>“I am not interested in any brand—whether it's a watch, a saree, or any decorative item...I only know one thing: I want to serve the Mumbaikars,” she said. </p><p>“This is a very simple watch. My children gifted it to me on my birthday. I didn't even know the company. I asked my daughter about the watch's brand; she told me it was (of) Michael Kors (brand), but it's just a Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000. So I don't know what brand you've been talking about,” Tawde told reporters. </p>.<p>“This post is completely false and misleading. The watch in my hand is from the Michael Kors company; it is not a Rolex Daytona. Therefore, the question of millions or crores does not even arise. Spreading rumours is irresponsibility and a deliberate attempt at defamation. I do not dignify such false accusations with a response,” Tawde posted on X. </p>