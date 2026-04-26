Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai nurse loses Rs 1 lakh trying to buy Rs 299 dress online

As per preliminary investigation, the fraud was orchestrated using a Facebook advertisement, a WhatsApp number and a fake delivery agent, an official said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrascam

Follow us on :

Follow Us