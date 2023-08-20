Mumbai: PG student molests sleeping cook in hostel; absconding

A 26-year-old student has been booked for molesting a hostel cook in Mumbai while she was sleeping. He is currently absconding.

The accused named Avinash Bansode visited his friends at the government boys hostel on August 14 and decided to stay there for the night.

The cook, along with her two kids and mother-in-law, stays on the first floor of the same hostel, while her husband and relatives live nearby.

Bansode allegedly sneaked into the 25-year-old cook's room at 3 am and started touching her inappropriately while she was sleeping, according to the Times of India report.

The cook woke up startled, and raised an alarm. The occupants of the hostel were quick to catch hold of Bansode while he was attempting to flee. But before they could hand him over to the police, he somehow managed to run away from the hostel premises, the report said.