Mumbai police arrest Pune man for distributing rat poison-filled capsules in Muharram procession

<p>Mumbai: In a development of serious proportions, the Mumbai Police has claimed to have busted an alleged plot to target Friday’s Muharram procession in the financial capital of India with the arrest of a Pune-based man and seizure of 14,900 capsules containing zinc phosphide, the main compound in rat poison. </p><p>The motive of the crime is yet to established. </p><p>The suspect was identified as Faiyaz Premji (39), a resident of Pune's Viman Nagar locality of Pune. </p>.UP teen killed, four injured after tazia touches power line during Muharram procession.<p>According to initial reports, he operates a paint business and had recently been residing in guest accommodation in Mumbai's Dongri area. </p><p>The procession he reportedly targeted was scheduled to pass through the JJ Hospital and Byculla area of Mumbai. </p><p>Massive investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the act and whether others were involved.</p><p>According to the police, the incident took place at Rehmatabad Cemetery in the Reay Road area, where thousands had gathered to participate in the Muharram procession.</p><p>The accused was allegedly approaching participants and distributing capsules free of cost, claiming they were pain-relief medicines and immunity boosters intended to improve health.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Byculla Police Station under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.</p><p>Investigations revealed that one of the recipients of the capsules, identified as Salman Sayyed, allegedly consumed one and later developed severe stomach pain and vomiting. </p><p>He was rushed to the hospital and his condition is reported to be stable. </p><p>Some eyewitnesses saw him distributing capsules. </p><p>“On Friday night, during the Muharram procession under the jurisdiction of Byculla Police, a Mumbai Police patrol team found a man distributing capsules to people participating in the procession,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena. “Becoming suspicious, the police seized all the capsules in his possession,” he said. </p><p>A few hours later, Byculla Police received a medico-legal case report involving a man named Salman Syed, who complained of stomach pain and vomiting. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his intention was to target the Muharram procession.</p>.Pune fort murder | 'Siya never said she didn't like Ketan': Brother of accused fiancee to police.<p>“We are investigating his background,” the police officer said when asked about the suspect having traveled to Iran several times and other countries in West Asia. </p><p>“We were doing investigations on his background,” the police officer said when asked that the suspect had travelled to Iran several times and other countries in West Asia. </p>