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Mumbai police arrest Pune man for distributing rat poison-filled capsules in Muharram procession

The accused was allegedly approaching participants and distributing capsules free of cost, claiming they were pain-relief medicines and immunity boosters intended to improve health.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneMumbai policeArrestpoisonMuharramprocession

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