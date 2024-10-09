Mumbai Police file FIR against man for beating dog to death

<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against a person who had beaten a dog to death in the Juhu area of Mumbai.</p><p>After learning that a man had beaten a dog to death using a metal rod on the streets of Juhu, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and a concerned citizen, Jay Sarin, worked with the Juhu police station to get a FIR registered. </p><p>The Juhu police station registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the accused. </p>.Man booked for beating stray dog to death in Maharashtra's Thane. <p>"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. It is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for everyone’s safety,” PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan said in a press statement. </p><p>“We commend Sub-Inspector Rahul Shinde for his prompt action in registering the FIR sending a strong message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated,” Subramanyan added.</p><p>PETA India recommended that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance. </p><p>Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans. </p><p>A study published in <em>Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal</em> stated, “Those who engage in animal cruelty were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.”</p>