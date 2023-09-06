Mumbai Police files FIR against news channel editor over explicit video of BJP leader

Sutar and Thatte have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) and sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

In July, the channel aired the video after which the Shinde-government had initiated a probe.

Somaiya is a former one-time MLA from Mulund in Mumbai and two-term MP from Mumbai North-East seat and currently the Vice President of BJP-Maharashtra. Over the years, he had been a whistle-blower and exposed several scams involving politicians and businesspersons.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said that the BJP expects to write good things about them. “Is it expected by the state government that journalists will only sing praises of BJP? It is the BJP's bullying,” he said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Authorities took quick action against the journalist in the issue related to Somaiya. They should have shown the same diligence and inquired about all issues of corruption raised by Somaiya against the now supporters of BJP.”

Several journalists have condemned the FIR against Sutar.