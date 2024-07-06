Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant-Radhika wedding

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding celebrations to be applicable from July 12 to July 15 in the Bandra-East and Bandra Kurla-Complex area.

The grand wedding festivities are being held at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.

The traffic advisory is for July 5 and 12-15 July, according to the Mumbai Traffic Police. The advisory has mentioned the wedding as a 'social program'