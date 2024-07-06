Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant-Radhika wedding

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the grand Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding celebrations to be applicable from July 12 to July 15 in the Bandra-East and Bandra Kurla-Complex area.
The grand wedding festivities are being held at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.
The traffic advisory is for July 5 and 12-15 July, according to the Mumbai Traffic Police. The advisory has mentioned the wedding as a 'social program'
“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” an advisory from the Mumbai Traffic Police said.
According to the notice, the traffic will remain diverted from 1 pm on July 12 to 12 am on July 15.
The marriage of Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, is one of the biggest events of the calendar year to be attended by who’s who.
According to the notice, there will be no vehicle entry on the route to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction-Dhirubhai Ambani Squar Avenue Lane 3-Indian Oil Petrol Pump-Diamond Junction-Hotel Trident.
Published 06 July 2024, 15:40 IST