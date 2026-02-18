<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai police's crime branch has recovered the weapon used in firing at filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-shetty">Rohit Shetty</a>'s residence here from the shooter, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch so far arrested 12 accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>The shooter had fired five bullets at Shetty's building located in the upscale Juhu area in the early hours of February 1 before fleeing from the spot.</p>.<p>"The weapon used in firing gunshots has been recovered from the shooter and was sent to a forensic science laboratory for a ballistic test to confirm its use in the crime," an official said.</p>.Rohit Shetty firing case: UP STF nab Bishnoi-linked shooter from Agra.<p>All the accused persons arrested in the crime were working on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, the police have said.</p>.<p>According to the investigators, the crime was carried out with the intent to cause harm to the filmmaker and to instil fear and supremacy.</p>.<p>Lonkar, who had claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-police">Mumbai police</a> have invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) sections against the accused, the official said.</p>