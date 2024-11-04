Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Adityanath

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 07:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMaharashtraYogi AdityanathMumbai policeTrendingDeath threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us