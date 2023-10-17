Mumbai Police uses Hardik Pandya’s ‘phone kappo’ clip to spread road safety awareness

The clip was taken from a BCCI video that showed Pandya interviewing his teammates in jest following India's triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

Mumbai Police shared this clip and wrote, “When we spot you on phone, while driving. #IndiaVsPak #RoadSafety”.

Over 30,000 people have liked the strategically placed Instagram post. A user on Instagram commented, “I’m always impressed with this page creative team & their dedication to make Mumbai Police Name a Brand ”. Another person wrote, “While I agree not using phones while driving, I see so many policemen driving while talking on phone and not wearing seat belt. Is law different for them?”.

This is not the first instance in which a law enforcement agency has used Indian cricketers to support a social media post of public interest. A video of the final ball from the last India vs Australia match, in which Hardik Pandya hit the boundary in the final over to secure an exciting victory, was shared by Delhi Police in September of last year to emphasise the value of staying in one's lane.