<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.mumbaipressclub.com/">Mumbai Press Club</a> on Friday received a threat email claiming "gas bombs" had been planted inside the premises and would explode at 1 pm, triggering a thorough search of the building by security agencies, but nothing suspicious was found, police said.</p>.<p>The email sender, identifying as Neerja Ajmal Khan, also made political claims in the message, a police official said.</p>.<p>According to the official, after being informed about the bomb threat email, police and other security agencies immediately launched a search operation in the Press Club building located in south Mumbai.</p>.Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat; turns out hoax after search.<p>Specialised units, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads, were deployed to thoroughly check the premises. However, no suspicious item was found during the search and the bomb threat email turned out to be a hoax, he stated.</p>.<p>Authorities have initiated an investigation, with cyber teams working to trace the origin of the email, the official added.</p>