Mumbai professor bags Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm Prize for Education

Mumbai: Professor Savita Ladage from Mumbai has been named winner of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Nyholm Prize for Education in recognition of contributions to chemistry education.

Based at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Prof Ladage won the prize for enthusiastically advocating the importance of chemical education, through mentoring chemistry educators and initiating teacher and student programs that promote chemistry education in India.

All the winners join a prestigious list of past winners in the RSC’s prize portfolio, 60 of whom have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their work, including 2022 Nobel Laureate Carolyn Bertozzi and 2019 Nobel laureate John B Goodenough. Prof Ladage also received £5,000, a medal and a certificate.

After receiving the prize, Prof Ladage, in a press statement, said: “I feel deeply honoured to receive this prize and recognition in the community of individuals who are doing work in the area of chemistry education. I am thankful to the RSC for the same. The award and recognition has motivated me further to continue my work with greater zeal and enthusiasm. I am passionate about chemistry education in general.”

Dr Helen Pain, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said, “The chemical sciences are at the forefront of tackling a range of challenges facing our world. From fundamental chemistry to cutting-edge innovations, the work that chemical scientists do has an important role to play in building our future. The inspiration, innovation and dedication of those who work in education is fundamental to the progress of the chemical sciences – shaping the future and setting our young people up to tackle the challenges and the opportunities facing our society and our planet. Professor Ladage’s work demonstrates an outstanding commitment to chemistry education, and it is our honour to celebrate their considerable contribution.”