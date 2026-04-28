<p>Mumbai: The ‘missing link’ project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be open for public from May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day celebrations. </p><p>The expressway is one of the busiest roads in India. It is a six-lane-wide concrete toll expressway spanning nearly 94 km, connecting Mumbai and Pune via Raigad, passing through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-Pune expressway, officially the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is India’s first expressway and is popularly known as the E-way among youngsters. </p><p>Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) is the nodal agency for the project. </p>.Three-day gridlock on Mumbai–Pune expressway revives urgency for missing link.<p>Currently, the Mumbai–Pune expressway and National Highway 4 converge near the Khalapur toll plaza and separate again at the Khandala exit. </p><p>While the stretch between Adoshi tunnel and Khandala exit is six-laned, it often handles traffic equivalent to 10 lanes, causing regular congestion. </p><p>The area is known for steep gradients, sharp curves, and landslides during the monsoon, sometimes forcing the closure of lanes toward Mumbai. These challenges underscored the need for the 'missing link' project, which has now been completed after several delays. This distance will be reduced to 13.3 km after opening of this new missing link. </p><p>So, the total length of the expressway from Mumbai to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>will decrease by 6 km. Travel time will be reduced by 20 to 25 minutes.</p>