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Mumbai-Pune expressway 'missing link' to be commissioned on Maharashtra Day

With this, travel time between the two cities to be reduced by 20 to 25 minutes
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:02 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsPuneMumbai-Pune Expressway

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