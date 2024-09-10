Mumbai, Pune recognise EV as solution to reduce pollution

Mumbai: As Mumbai and Pune brace for the onset of winters- a period marked with deteriorating air quality - a consumer survey has revealed that 99 per cent of the respondents across both cities recognise the importance of last-mile delivery companies adopting electric vehicle (EV) fleets to reduce air pollution and emissions.

Further, 70 per cent of the total consumers surveyed are willing to switch to brands with strong emission reduction commitments and action.

Last Mile Delivery refers to the transportation of goods from its distribution hub to the door of the customer. As of 2024, the last mile delivery sector alone is responsible for the emission of 5,00,000 tonne of CO2, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

These findings, which are a part of a consumer survey, were released by the Sustainability Mobility Network on the World EV Day.