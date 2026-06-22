Mumbai rains continue for second day, cool weather brings respite from heat

<p>Several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> received moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder on Monday morning, as civic officials informed that some areas recorded intense downpour in just one hour.</p><p>Rains lashed parts of Maharashtra's capital city for the second consecutive day, a much-needed relief for the citizens from the heat and humidity.</p><p>On Monday morning, showers, together with thunder, lashed several parts of the city, which led to reduced visibility. It affected traffic movement at certain locations, officials said.</p>.Southwest monsoon in hiatus, advancement to Mumbai stalled due to El Nino: Meteorologists .<p>No major waterlogging or any other rain-related incident was reported during the period. Public transport services were also said to be operating as scheduled, they added.</p><p>The southwest monsoon generally reaches Mumbai around June 10, but its onset has been delayed this year, with experts suggesting that the delay could be due to effects of the El Nino. While the monsoon advanced into south Konkan earlier this month, its further progress was stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.</p><p>Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 17 mm between 6 am and 7 am, the western suburbs received 10 mm of rain, and the eastern suburbs recorded no measurable precipitation during the period, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p>.Monsoon flushes nearly half of marine litter into sea, Mumbai beaches among worst hit: Fishery Survey of India.<p>Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka recorded 61 mm of rain in an hour, followed by G-South ward (Prabhadevi) at 58 mm, Adarsh Nagar School in Worli and Malabar Hill at 44 mm each, Worli Fire Station at 42 mm and F-South ward (Parel) at 41 mm.</p><p>In the western suburbs, Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School, both in Bandra, recorded 70 mm of rainfall each. H-West ward office (Khar) received 30 mm of rain, followed by Bandra Fire Station at 28 mm and Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary at 25 mm, <em>PTI</em> reported, citing data released by the civic body.</p>