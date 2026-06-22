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Mumbai rains continue for second day, cool weather brings respite from heat

The southwest monsoon generally reaches the city around June 10, but its onset has been delayed this year.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsmonsoonMumbaiMaharashtra

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