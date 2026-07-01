Mumbai rains | Several parts of city receive 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours; local train services face delays

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>recently welcomed monsoon after a longer wait that earlier years. In the last 24 hours, the city witnessed a heavy downpour, recording over 100 mm of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-rains">rainfall </a>in many areas. </p><p>Low-lying areas, such as the Andheri subway, saw waterlogging. </p><p>The inundation prompted the authorities to divert traffic. </p><p>According to reports, train schedule was affected while BEST buses ran normally.</p>.Mumbai rains: Heavy overnight showers drench suburbs, city receives over 100 mm in 4 hours.<p>Suburban train services on the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, officials told <em>PTI</em>. Services on the Harbour line, which connects Navi Mumbai with parts of Mumbai, were disrupted after an overhead wire snapped between 4.52 am and 5.45 am, affecting the movement of local trains, they said.</p>.<p>The eastern suburbs received an average of 109 mm of rains, followed by the western suburbs with 87 mm and the island city with 86 mm between 8 am on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.</p>