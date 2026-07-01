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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai rains | Several parts of city receive 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours; local train services face delays

Train schedule was affected while BEST buses ran normally.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsMumbai Rains

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