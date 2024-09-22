Mumbai: Ranwar’s hub Veronica Street to get a facelift

Veronica Street cuts across the Ranwar village and is the most happening place.

It's a sort of a central passage of Ranwar.

A beautification, restoration and conservation project is being undertaken with multiple purposes - enhancing safety, regulating traffic, having more lighting and telling people stories about this three-century-old village within the hustling-bustling city.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, who is an MLA from Vandre West, met the local residents recently, to discuss ways and means to take the project ahead.

Noted architect Samir D'Monte has been working with the Ranwar Veronica Street Residents' Association.

This Ranwar village is sort of a living museum, where centuries-old Indo-Portuguese bungalows with wooden porches and pointed roofs take visitors to a different era.

Many people visit the village during the Christmas celebrations, which is very unique.

“The Ranwar gaothan is part of the heritage of the city and has seen Bombay transform into Mumbai,” said Johan Dharmai, an East Indian and BJP secretary for Ward No 101, Bandra West. “There are small bungalows which are more than 300 years old,” he said, adding that the beautification, restoration and conservation are important so that it is preserved for future.

Gaothans in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) are urban villages that house original inhabitants.

The Mumbai Suburban District Collector and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has been roped in.

Midway to Veronica Street people can see the Ranwar Village Square, which is one of the most photographed places.

“I visited the Ranwar village in Bandra with local residents, their architect, Mumbai Suburban Collector, BMC, Traffic Police officials to hold discussions with local citizens,” Shelar said adding that he is supporting the beautification cum restoration of signages, walkway showcasing Goathan heritage of Ranwar village.

One of the original pakhadis or hamlets, the earliest known official records is of 1716.

Veronica Street is named in honour of a holy woman Veronica, who with a soothing cloth, wiped the bloodied face of Christ, as he carried the Cross on the way to Mount Calvary.

The Veronica Street Square is also known as Hetwadi, because of its low-lying location. The square was erected in 1866.