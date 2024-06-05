Home
Mumbai receives season's first pre-monsoon showers

Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning and some parts of the city later started receiving light rains from around 7 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 04:04 IST
Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity.

Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning and some parts of the city later started receiving light rains from around 7 am.

Many parts of the city like Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, Ghatkopar witnessed showers in the range of 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am, a civic official said.

Some parts of central and south Mumbai also received light rain.

Road traffic and trains services were running normal in the city, the official said.

Monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June.

Last month, Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rain with gusty winds during which a hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area, claiming several lives.

Published 05 June 2024, 04:04 IST
