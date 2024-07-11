Mumbai remembers victims, survivors of 7/11 train bombing on 18th anniversary of blasts

Mumbai: Coinciding with the 18th anniversary of the 7/11 train bombings in Mumbai, the people of the financial capital of India, remembered the victims and survivors of one of the worst-ever terror strikes.

Not only was it one of the worst ever terror attacks in any metropolitan city in India; it was the most dangerous attack on urban transportation systems anywhere in the world.

Seven blasts in 11 minutes on 11 July, 18 years ago in first-class suburban train compartments of Western Railway route in the evening peak hours have left Mumbai rattled.

As many as 187 people were killed and over 900 others were injured in the incident on 11 June, 2006 - now commonly referred to as 7/11.

The crowded trains bound for Borivali and Virar were targeted on the Western Railway with orchestrated blasts in gents’ first-class compartments. The commuters mostly include executives, businessmen and persons in employment at various levels in government as well as private establishments besides college students.