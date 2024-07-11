Mumbai remembers victims, survivors of 7/11 train bombing on 18th anniversary of blasts

On 11 September, 2015, as many as 12 of the 13 accused were convicted by a special court and sentenced while one of them was acquitted.
Of the 12 convicts, five were awarded capital punishment while the rest of them were given life imprisonment.
The main planner and conspirator was Azam Cheema alias Babaji, the Bahawalpur-based LeT commander who doubles up as an ISI operative – a wanted accused in the case.. He started the planning several years ago and commenced training of some of the key players in the act of terror.
After a detailed probe, the ATS has pieced together the entire modus operandi, but the fact remains that the key conspirators are at large.
“On 11 July 2006, in a cruel act of cowardice, bombs were exploded in the first-class coaches of seven suburban trains of Western Railway,” the Western Railway said.
At the Mahim suburban station, where a memorial is located, people paid tributes to the victims.
Western Railway officials paid homage.
Commuters also placed wreaths and flowers at the memorial.