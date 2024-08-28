Mumbai seats becomes the bone of contention in Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance

Mumbai: As the seat-sharing talks among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) progressed - the seats of Mumbai seems to be becoming a bone of contention among the three allies.

Mumbai accounts for the 36 seats of the total 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In the Lok Sabha elections, of the six seats, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) won four seats while the Maha Yuti (NDA) managed two seats as BJP suffered a jolt in Maharashtra.