Mumbai shipyard launches indigenous high-speed passenger vessel Ocean Crewzer 8

<p>Mumbai: As India accelerates investments in coastal shipping, inland waterways and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maritime">maritime</a> connectivity, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-based ship-building, ship management and maritime safety company SHM Group (SHM) has launched Ocean Crewzer 8 (Y-410), a high-speed passenger vessel built entirely at its shipyard in Mumbai.</p>.<p>The 29-metre <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aluminium">aluminium</a> craft has been designed to meet the growing requirements of India's waterway transportation sector. The vessel underscores the country's increasing focus on indigenous shipbuilding and maritime self-reliance, with the entire construction cycle completed within SHM's own facilities.</p>.<p>Built using aluminium, Ocean Crewzer 8 offers advantages such as lower weight, higher speed and improved fuel efficiency compared to conventional <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel">steel</a> vessels.</p>.<p>Aluminium has become the material of choice for many modern fast passenger ferries worldwide, particularly as operators seek to reduce operating costs and improve environmental performance.</p>.<p>The launch comes at a time when India's maritime sector is witnessing renewed momentum through initiatives aimed at expanding coastal transport, modernising ports and developing inland waterway networks.</p>.<p>Industry experts believe such specialised passenger vessels will play an important role in strengthening last-mile connectivity and promoting sustainable transport alternatives.</p>.<p>Ocean Crewzer 8 forms part of SHM Group's ongoing shipbuilding programme focused on developing vessels tailored to India's evolving maritime requirements.</p>.SDHI secures India's first order for an ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier.<p>Commenting on the launch, Saifuddin Hajee, Chairman and Managing Director, SHM Group, said, “Every vessel we launch is a result of steady, disciplined work by our team. Ocean Crewzer 8 was built at our own yard, on schedule and to a standard we stand by. As a company with a legacy of over 100 years in this industry, we remain committed to building vessels and giving impetus to the Aatmanirbhar spirit.”</p>.<p>The vessel's construction involved precision engineering and extensive quality assurance procedures. These included the erection and integration of three individual blocks, detailed structural surveys, verification of engine girders and machinery foundations, hydrostatic testing of tanks, and comprehensive inspections of propulsion systems, outfitting components and bow thruster installations.</p>.<p>A series of safety checks was conducted before each stage of the launch process. The final launch operation was carried out using two 300-tonne cranes, with every phase carefully planned and monitored to ensure a safe and controlled entry into the water.</p>.<p>The launch reflects the growing capabilities of Indian shipyards in producing specialised vessels domestically and aligns with the broader national objective of building a stronger maritime manufacturing ecosystem under the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and maritime development initiatives.</p>