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Mumbai shipyard launches indigenous high-speed passenger vessel Ocean Crewzer 8

The final launch operation was carried out using two 300-tonne cranes, with every phase carefully planned and monitored to ensure a safe and controlled entry into the water.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 03:20 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 03:20 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraShipping

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