Mumbai: SIT summons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over Disha Salian's death

In a fresh twist into the death of celebrity talent manager Disha Salian, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police has summoned BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.
Disha (28), it may be recalled, had reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020.
Disha’s mysterious death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.
When the incident took place, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.
The then Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, who is now the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and his son Nitesh Rane had been claiming that both the incidents are linked and that Disha was raped before she was murdered and when Rajput came to know about this and was to expose those responsible, he too was killed.
While the Mumbai Police probed the Disha Salian case, the Sushant Singh Rajput case was taken over by the CBI.
Reacting to the summons, Nitesh Rane said that he would provide the necessary information to the probe agency.
Published 11 July 2024, 12:38 IST