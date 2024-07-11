Mumbai: SIT summons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over Disha Salian's death

In a fresh twist into the death of celebrity talent manager Disha Salian, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police has summoned BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

Disha (28), it may be recalled, had reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020.

Disha’s mysterious death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.