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Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express coach derails in Pune; none hurt

Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentVande Bharat

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