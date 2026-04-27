<p>Pune: A coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed just before the train was entering Pune railway station on Monday evening, though none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm when the premium AC train (No. 22225), running from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur in south-west Maharashtra, was passing over a crossing near a platform, they said.</p>.2 Bengaluru-Mumbai trains, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat soon: Railway Minister.<p>"One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident," the officials said.</p>.<p>Railway authorities said the crossing is slated for an upgrade as part of an ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station.</p>.<p>Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.</p>.<p>Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.</p>