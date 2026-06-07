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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai stares at major water crisis as tanker operators threaten indefinite strike from Monday

The standoff has once again highlighted Mumbai's growing vulnerability to water stress despite being supplied by one of the country's largest urban water systems.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraWater crisisStriketankertanker water supply

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