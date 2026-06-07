Mumbai stares at major water crisis as tanker operators threaten indefinite strike from Monday

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> could face a major water supply disruption from Monday after private tanker operators decided to launch an indefinite strike against the implementation of new groundwater extraction norms, raising concerns over the city's dependence on tanker water at a time when reservoir levels remain under pressure and the monsoon is yet to fully stabilise.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)</a> are attempting to resolve the impasse, but the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has announced that its members will suspend operations from midnight on Sunday unless their concerns are addressed.</p>.<p>The proposed agitation comes at a particularly sensitive time for the financial capital, which is already facing a 10 per cent water cut amid delayed monsoon conditions and rising summer demand.</p>.<p>While Mumbai receives its drinking water through a network of seven reservoirs — Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi — thousands of consumers, particularly commercial establishments, housing societies, construction sites, hotels, restaurants, clubs and gymkhanas, rely heavily on water supplied by private tankers.</p>.<p>At the heart of the dispute are regulations framed by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), which require tanker operators sourcing groundwater to obtain No-Objection Certificates, provide proof of land ownership, install tamper-proof digital flow meters with telemetry systems and comply with prescribed water quality standards.</p>.<p>"The conditions prescribed by the CGWA are not practical for Mumbai's ground realities," said MWTA president Jasbir Singh Bira.</p>.<p>Open wells and borewells across Mumbai city and suburban districts form the backbone of the tanker supply network. Industry estimates suggest that between 1,800 and 2,000 registered tankers, with capacities ranging from 500 litres to 20,000 litres, supply nearly 350 million litres of water daily across the metropolis.</p>.<p>Officials estimate that tanker operators currently tap between 800 and 1,000 groundwater sources.</p>.Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users.<p>The looming strike has also triggered political reactions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the government of failing to balance environmental regulations with Mumbai's water needs.</p>.<p>"Mumbai is already facing water shortages due to supply cuts. In such a situation, the government is implementing norms that are impractical for Mumbai. The government cannot supply sufficient water, citizens are forced to depend on tankers and now tanker operators are being pushed towards a strike," he said.</p>.<p>Thackeray also alleged that a similar crisis had surfaced last year when authorities promised to revisit the norms but failed to act.</p>.<p>He further claimed that the desalination project proposed during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government could have reduced Mumbai's dependence on tanker water had it not been shelved.</p>.<p>The standoff has once again highlighted Mumbai's growing vulnerability to water stress despite being supplied by one of the country's largest urban water systems. Experts note that while tanker water remains an emergency and supplementary source, it has increasingly become an essential component of the city's daily water economy, particularly in rapidly growing suburbs and commercial zones.</p>.<p>With negotiations continuing, attention is now focused on whether the state government can broker a compromise before the strike begins and disrupts water supplies to thousands of consumers across the metropolis.</p>