Mumbai student mutilates passport to hide Thailand trip from institute funding overseas internship

A fashion student from Mumbai was intercepted at the Mumbai Airport while trying to board a flight to Singapore.

According to a report by The Times of India, officials of the immigration department found that four pages were missing in 25-year-old S S Ghatol's passport.

Ghatol who is a first-year student was travelling to Singapore on a tourist visa, to attend an internship financed by her institute in Worli.

The first-year student had torn four pages from her passport to conceal her earlier trip to Thailand which she had taken from February 11 to 14.

According to TOI, a police official said that Ghatol had mutilated her passport to hide her trip from her institute and had also exempted from an examination stating that she was sick.

According to the publication's report, Sujit Patil, Assistant Immigration Officer said that Ghatol's deeds were to hide her Thailand trip for which she has missed out on an exam.