Mumbai to face water cuts from May 30

“As on date (25 May 2024), a total of 1,40,202 million litres of water is available in the dams supplying water to Mumbai. At present, only 9.69 per cent of the water stock is available as against 14,47,363 million litres per annum requirement,” the BMC said.

The BMC administration is keeping a close watch on the water stock and is supplying water in a planned manner every day.

However, the BMC said that there is no reason to panic.

The civic body appealed to people to use water judiciously.

“By adopting water-saving measures, Mumbaikars should save as much water as possible, use water judiciously, and cooperate with the efforts of the municipal administration,” it said.