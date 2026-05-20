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Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai to get 15,000 more AI-powered cameras to bolster security network

Officials believe the new phase will substantially improve the city’s preventive and response capabilities in a densely populated and high-risk urban environment.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraAritificial Intelligencecameras

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