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Mumbai to have India’s first pod taxi

The project route will have 22 air-conditioned stations spaced at intervals of about 200 metres, with Phase I covering a 3.36-km stretch between Bandra East and Kurla.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraEknath ShindeDevendra Fadnavissunetra pawar

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