<p>India’s first pod taxi will run in the financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>To be developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the project, which is expected to improve last-mile connectivity within the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).</p>.Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9; services to begin Wednesday.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the driverless pod taxi project, an Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS).</p><p>Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present. </p><p>The 8.85-km ARTS is expected to boost last-mile connectivity when developed in phases. </p><p>The project route will have 22 air-conditioned stations spaced at intervals of about 200 metres, with Phase I covering a 3.36-km stretch between Bandra East and Kurla.</p><p>The system will connect key locations such as Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kalanagar, and BKC, linking Bandra and Kurla West suburban railway stations.</p><p>The driverless, AI-based pods will run on battery power along a dedicated guideway.</p>