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Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users

Officials were directed to seize unauthorised pumps, impose penalties and register criminal cases against violators.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCwater shortage

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