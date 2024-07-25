Mumbai withdraws 10% water cut as lakes overflow amid heavy rain

Mumbai: As the financial capital of the country was pounded by heavy rains and the catchment areas receiving good water stock, the 10 per cent water cut imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been withdrawn.
The situation in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) too has improved because of the heavy downpour.
The seven lakes that supply drinking water to the commercial capital - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna received good rains, according to BMC officials.
However, out of the seven lakes, four are overflowing i.e. Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar.
As of 6: 00 am on Thursday, the water stock in the reservoirs reached 66.77 per cent.
In view of the current situation, BMC administration has decided to stop the water cuts from Monday onwards.
“Given the overall situation, the 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai's water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday,” the officials said.
The BMC is also withdrawing a 10 per cent water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and various Gram Panchayats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday,” the official added.
Published 25 July 2024, 11:16 IST