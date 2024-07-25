Mumbai withdraws 10% water cut as lakes overflow amid heavy rain

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to the commercial capital - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna received good rains, according to BMC officials.

However, out of the seven lakes, four are overflowing i.e. Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar.

As of 6: 00 am on Thursday, the water stock in the reservoirs reached 66.77 per cent.

In view of the current situation, BMC administration has decided to stop the water cuts from Monday onwards.