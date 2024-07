Mumbai: A 57-year-old woman lost her life after being trapped under a fallen tree in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

This is the second such incident in two days.

The incident of Tuesday night was reported from Parel area of the city.

The victim was identified as Varsha Mestri.

On Monday morning, a 45-year-old man died after a tree fell on him near the Jamboree Maidan in Worli area of Mumbai.