Mumbai woman drowns in open drain after heavy rain batters city

Mumbai: A woman was drowned when she fell into an open drain on Wednesday night when heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburban areas.

The incident was reported near the MIDC area of Andheri East in Mumbai.

The deceased was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad (45).

Because of the sudden rainfall, more than 250 mm in some places in a matter of a few hours, caught Mumbaikars unawares.