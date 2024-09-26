Mumbai woman drowns in open drain after heavy rain batters city

Mumbai: A woman was drowned when she fell into an open drain on Wednesday night when heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburban areas.
The incident was reported near the MIDC area of Andheri East in Mumbai.
The deceased was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad (45).
Because of the sudden rainfall, more than 250 mm in some places in a matter of a few hours, caught Mumbaikars unawares.
Waterlogging was reported from several places like Hindmata, Dadar, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri.
On Thursday morning, the water levels have receded.
However, in Mumbai schools and colleges were given holiday as a precautionary measure.
The India Meteorological Department upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts to a red alert, valid till 8.30 am on Thursday.
Published 26 September 2024, 01:52 IST