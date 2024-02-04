Mumbai women with two different types of breast tumour successfully treated

In a medical achievement, a 54-year-old woman from Mira Road in Thane district who had two distinct types of breast tumours was successfully treated involving a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

A team led by Dr Aditi Agrawal, Breast Onco Surgeon at the Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road performed the surgery and charted the course of treatment.

The patient, who is a dance trainer by profession, noticed a lump in the right breast a week before she visited the hospital while bathing.

“The patient had noticed a lump in her right breast for which she consulted me, however on examination I found lumps in both breasts of different consistency,” the doctor said.

“We performed her X-ray Mammography which revealed lesions in both the breasts. On performing a biopsy of both breasts, it was confirmed that there is a rare malignant Phyllodes Tumor in the right breast and Triple negative invasive duct carcinoma in the left one. Phyllodes tumor accounts for 1 per cent of all phyllodes tumors and Malignant Phyllodes tumor accounts for 10-15 per cent of all phyllodes tumors. Treating 2 extremely different breast cancers is challenging. In an ideal scenario, for triple-negative breast cancer, we prefer neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery however malignant phyllodes tumors don’t respond to chemotherapy so on the multidisciplinary team discussion we concluded that it would be best to operate on the patient first and then subject her for chemotherapy. She opted to save both of her breasts,” Dr Aditi said.