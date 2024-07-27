Mumbai youth who went viral for performing stunt at railway station loses limbs

Efforts were made to trace and apprehend the person involved.

Finally, the RPF was successful in tracing the person at his home who has been identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, a resident of Antop Hill in Wadala.

On inquiring about the incident in the video he confirmed that he had committed the illegal act of performing the stunt at Sewri Station on 7 March on a CSMT bound train. Besides, he had also got the illegal act recorded by a friend to upload it on social media to get likes.

In a tragic turn of events, Farhat on 14 April met with a life threatening accident while performing another stunt at Masjid station and lost his left arm and leg.

The Railway administration had rushed him to St George’s Hospital, CSMT for treatment.

“He is facing extreme difficulty in performing daily chores and has appealed to all passengers in a video to stay away from performing such dangerous acts which are not only illegal but are also life threatening,” CR officials said.

“The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment,” the CR said.