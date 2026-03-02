<p>Mumbai: To accelerate the ongoing upgradation and modernisation, the iconic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo (VJBBGZ) will feature an international-standard aquarium and a world-class aviary.</p><p>Popularly known as Byculla Zoo, Rani Baug or Jijamata Udayan, it is one of the oldest zoos in the country. </p><p>As part of the modernisation, an aquarium will be built on the ground floor of the Interpretation Centre building at the zoo complex in Byculla. </p><p>This aquarium will showcase more than 70 species of native fish/aquatic life, giving visitors an experience similar to international tunnel aquariums. The work is expected to be completed by December 2026.</p>.Visitors to Get International-Standard Experience at Wildlife Centre: CM Dr. Yadav.<p>A satellite facility of the zoo, featuring an exotic bird aviary is proposed for development at Nahur in Mulund West. The bird park will showcase rare and colorful birds from around the world. Veterinary and infrastructure facilities including a separate hospital for birds, a quarantine area, a kitchen, and internal service roads are also proposed. The work is expected to be completed by December 2027. </p><p>As part of the expansion of Byculla Zoo, an Exotic Zoo will be established on an additional plot adjacent to the existing facility.</p><p>The thematic design of this Exotic Zoo featuring 18 distinct animal habitats will offer an enriching educational and entertaining experience, showcasing the diverse wildlife and cultural contexts of Australia, the Americas, and Africa. It includes a diverse array of captivating exhibits, including Pumas, Tamarins, Marmosets, Ring-tailed Lemurs, Meerkats, Giant Anteaters and a variety of bird enclosures, providing engaging experiences for visitors of all ages, particularly children. </p><p>The elegant, African-themed two-storey Cheetah Restaurant, strategically situated amidst three animal exhibits, will offer diners panoramic views of Cheetahs, Ring-tailed Lemurs, and the Giraffe-Zebra habitat. Tender has been is invited and work will start soon.</p><p>Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced the modernisation plan as part of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's budget for 2026-27. </p><p>The Udyan & Zoo which was established as a botanical garden by the Agri Horticultural Society of Western India in 1862.</p><p>It has the largest agglomeration of trees in the island city with widest species diversity - 4,131 trees of 256 tree species belonging to 54 botanical families; 86 tree species officially declared ‘rare’.</p>