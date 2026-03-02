Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai Zoo to add aquarium, bird aviary by December 2026

Popularly known as Byculla Zoo, Rani Baug or Jijamata Udayan, it is one of the oldest zoos in the country.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 02:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 02:13 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us